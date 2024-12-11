India releases photos of detained Bangladeshi sailors 

The Indian authorities have released photos of 78 Bangladeshi sailors and two trawlers that they detained on allegation of intruding into the Indian waters.

The Indian Coast Guard shared a total of three photos on its official Facebook page and X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night.

A post noted, “In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 crew for unauthorised fishing in Indian waters. The vessels have been brought to Paradip for legal proceedings.”