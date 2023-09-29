Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again

The ailing chairperson of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Begum Khaleda Zia, has been taken to the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka again.
AZM Zahid Hossain, her private physician, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Friday evening.
Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at the hospital for the last 51 days since 9 August.
“As the health complications of Khaleda Zia intensified, she has been shifted to the CCU this afternoon, as per the medical board’s prescription," said AZM Zahid.
Earlier, she was taken to the CCU twice in the last two weeks.
The former prime minister has long been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, and kidney, heart and liver complications. The members of the medical board for her treatment also said she has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and an intestinal hemorrhage.