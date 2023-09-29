Khaleda Zia's family looking into hospitals abroad for her treatment

The family of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is looking into various hospitals abroad for her medical treatment. They are hoping to receive a positive response to their application to take her abroad. A source within Khaleda Zia's family today, Friday, told Prothom Alo that they are making these preparations so that she can be rushed abroad immediately if the government gives its permission.

Khaleda Zia's family is making inquiries about hospitals in four different countries.

Khaleda Zia has been under treatment in a precarious condition for over one and a half months at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Her medical board has long been advising that she be taken abroad for a liver transplant surgery. Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo that that Khaleda Zia's heart and kidney complications have worsened due to liver cirrhosis. Her health condition in hospital has been fluctuating. She requires round-the-clock medical attention.