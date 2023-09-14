Khaleda Zia to remain in hospital

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been in hospital for over a month and her health condition continues to fluctuate. As a result, she cannot return home for now, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said.

Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, at present Khaleda Zia’s health condition is very critical, which is why members of the medical board have kept her under round-the-clock observation.

Khaleda Zia has undergone treatment after she was admitted to the capital’s Evercare Hospital for medical tests on 9 August. Physicians said she suffers from severe liver, heart and kidney problems.