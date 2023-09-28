Khaleda's treatment abroad, decision soon, says law minister

An application has been submitted to the home ministry seeking a permission to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment giving permanent release.

Khaleda Zia's younger brother Iskandar Mirza filed the application on Monday.

Preferring not to be named, a senior official at the home ministry said an application seeking permission for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad was made on Monday.

In this regard, the application of Khaleda Zia's brother has been sent to the law ministry seeking opinion.