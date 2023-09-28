Khaleda's treatment abroad, decision soon, says law minister

An application has been submitted to the home ministry seeking a permission to send BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment giving permanent release.
Khaleda Zia's younger brother Iskandar Mirza filed the application on Monday.
Preferring not to be named, a senior official at the home ministry said an application seeking permission for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad was made on Monday.
In this regard, the application of Khaleda Zia's brother has been sent to the law ministry seeking opinion.
When asked about the matter, law minister Anisul Huq, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the home ministry has sent the application to the law ministry seeking permission for Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.
The application of Khaleda Zia's brother will be scrutinised and a decision will be taken soon, the law minister added.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at hospital for over a month and her condition is fluctuating.
She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August for a health checkup. She has been undergoing treatment since then.
Physicians said complications concerning her liver, kidneys and other vital organs are deteriorating.
Earlier, the home ministry issued a notification on 12 September postponing her conviction and extending her release by six months more.
According to the notification, in accordance with the application seeking release of Khaleda Zia and opinion of the law ministry, the conviction of Khaleda was postponed for the next six months from 25 September on conditions under the power of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Postponement of Khaleda Zia's conviction has been extended on two conditions. Those are: She will undergo treatment at her home in Dhaka, and she cannot go abroad.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after being convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, convicted in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her conviction on conditions through an executive order.
Since then the government has been extending her release by postponing her conviction every six months.