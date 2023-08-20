Khaleda Zia to stay a few more days in hospital: Personal physician

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to stay in hospital for a few more days, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain informed Prothom Alo today, Sunday.

Khaleda Zia has been under medical treatment at the hospital for the past 11 days. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August when she went there for a check-up.

Zahid Hossain said, Khaleda Zia has undergone several tests. The medical board has scrunitised the test reports and is providing her treatment accordingly.