Khaleda Zia to stay a few more days in hospital: Personal physician

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to stay in hospital for a few more days, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain informed Prothom Alo today, Sunday.
Khaleda Zia has been under medical treatment at the hospital for the past 11 days. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August when she went there for a check-up.
Zahid Hossain said, Khaleda Zia has undergone several tests. The medical board has scrunitised the test reports and is providing her treatment accordingly.
He said, "Khaleda Zia's various health complications have improved to an extent, but she is not completely well. The physicians feel she needs to remain under closer observation. That is why she will stay for a few more days in hospital."
The physicians are unable to say exactly how much longer Khaleda Zia will be required to remain in hospital.
Earlier, on 13 June night, the former prime minister had suddenly fallen ill and was admitted to hospital. She returned home after five days. Meanwhile, a few days ago Khaleda Zia felt unwell and the medical specialists went to her home in Gulshan. At the advice of the medical board, she then went to hospital.
In June last year Khaleda Zia underwent an angiogram and a stent was inserted after three blockages were found in her heart. She has long been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney complications, liver ailments and heart disease. Her medical board physicians said she had intestinal haemorrhaging and liver cirrhosis. She contracted Covid in 2021 and fell ill several times since then for which she had to undergo treatment at hospital.
Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years imprisonment on 8 February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She was sent to jail on that day and later the High Court extended the sentence to 10 years.
After that Khaleda Zia was sentenced to another seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. In March 2020 when Covid broke out in the country, the government suspended her sentence for six months at the request of her family. She has been staying at her Gulshan residence since then. The government has extended her release term every six months.