HC issues rule asking why Mirza Fakhrul can’t be granted bail

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule asking why Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will not be granted bail in the case filed over the attack on the residence of the Chief Justice.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the rule while holding a hearing on the case in the morning.

The court ordered the prosecution to come up with an answer to the rule within a week.