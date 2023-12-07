HC issues rule asking why Mirza Fakhrul can’t be granted bail

The High Court on Thursday issued a rule asking why Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will not be granted bail in the case filed over the attack on the residence of the Chief Justice.
The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the rule while holding a hearing on the case in the morning.
The court ordered the prosecution to come up with an answer to the rule within a week.
Earlier on 22 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court rejected the bail plea of Mirza Fakhrul in the case.
Following this, his lawyer filed a bail plea with the High Court on 5 December. On the next day, the court fixed 7 December for hearing the case.
Zainul Abedin was the defence lawyer, assisted by Sagir Hossain.
Besides them, BNP-leaning lawyers Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Kaiser Kamal, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Ruhul Kuddus and some others were present during the hearing.
Deputy attorney general BM Abdur Rafel was the prosecutor.
The case was filed at Ramna police station on 29 October on charges of breaking into the main entrance of the Chief Justice’s residence and throwing stones at the house.
The senior BNP leader was arrested on the same day.
His lawyers filed a bail plea with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court. But the court rejected the plea and sent him to jail.
Fakhrul’s lawyers again sought his bail at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on 2 November. The court on 22 November turned down the plea.