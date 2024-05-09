Dhaka raises Teesta water sharing issue with New Delhi
Bangladesh foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has raised the water sharing issue of the common rivers including that of Teesta and renewal of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.
The foreign minister raised the issue when Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra called on him, says a foreign ministry press release.
The Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday evening by a special flight on a short trip.
During his visit, Vinay Kwatra also called on the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
He also held meeting with the foreign secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.
During the call on the foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, both sides discussed the issues of mutual interests underscoring the shared commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors.
The foreign minister stressed economic cooperation for the betterment of people of two countries. He also stressed easing visa issuance process for further strengthening the people to people contact.
Indian foreign secretary Kwatra held constructive discussions with the foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen. The discussion focused on bilateral issues, regional cooperation, and avenues for future collaboration.
They expressed optimism about the prospects for furthering bilateral cooperation to address shared challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. They also discussed cooperation in the areas of green energy, digital economy, technology space etc.
Among other issues, foreign secretary Masud particularly emphasized power sector cooperation, connectivity, enhancing Bangladesh’s exports to India, cooperation in regional and international platforms and support for Rohingya repatriation.
Indian foreign secretary departed Dhaka on Thursday afternoon by a special flight.