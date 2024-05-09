Dhaka raises Teesta water sharing issue with New Delhi

Bangladesh foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has raised the water sharing issue of the common rivers including that of Teesta and renewal of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.

The foreign minister raised the issue when Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra called on him, says a foreign ministry press release.

The Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday evening by a special flight on a short trip.

During his visit, Vinay Kwatra also called on the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also held meeting with the foreign secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen.