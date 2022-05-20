Floods worsen in Sylhet after embankment breaks

A river embankment at the source of Surma and Kushiyara rivers broke at the Amolshid area of Zakiganj upazila, Sylhet at midnight on Thursday. Water is now flowing through the broken embankment and flooding vast area in Zakiganj upazila, worsening the flood situation in Sylhet.

A source from the local authorities said, the water level is rising in the nine unions and one city corporation that were already flooded. Water from the Barak river in India is gushing into the Surma and Kushiyara rivers rapidly.