BNP meeting today, presidential election may be the main agenda
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a meeting of its highest policymaking body, the national standing committee, on Saturday evening to discuss the party's nominee for the presidency, the current political situation, and various organisational matters. Multiple senior party sources said that the election of the next president is likely to be the principal agenda of the meeting.
According to party sources, the BNP's top leadership plans to complete the presidential election within August.
In this context, members of the standing committee are expected to discuss whom the party should nominate for the office.
However, after speaking with several standing committee leaders, it appears that they may leave the final decision on this highly important and sensitive state matter to the party's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman.
Earlier, on 26 July, responding to questions from journalists at a party programme in Bogura, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The national standing committee, the party's highest policymaking forum, will decide, in accordance with the Constitution and the law, whether the party will nominate a partisan or a non-partisan candidate for the presidency."
Although none of the BNP's senior leaders has publicly commented on the names of potential candidates, party insiders have most frequently discussed the name of Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
After speaking with several standing committee leaders, it appears that they may leave the final decision on this highly important and sensitive state matter to the party's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman.
Party leaders believe that his more than a decade of service as secretary general, his role in keeping the party united during periods of political crisis, his clean political image, and his acceptability beyond party lines have placed him among the leading potential candidates.
The names of senior standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, and Nazrul Islam Khan have also been discussed within the party and in wider political circles as possible candidates.
According to BNP policymakers, the office of the president is not merely ceremonial or symbolic; it plays an important role in maintaining constitutional continuity and in the governance of the state during periods of political crisis.
For that reason, the party intends to take a cautious approach in selecting its nominee for the presidency.
After President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on 24 July, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad assumed the responsibilities of acting president in accordance with the Constitution.
The Constitution requires that a new president be elected within 90 days of the office becoming vacant.
Party sources further said that the proposal in the BNP's announced 31-point reform outline and the July Charter to elect the president through a joint vote of the upper and lower houses of Parliament will not be implemented this time.
Although none of the BNP's senior leaders has publicly commented on the names of potential candidates, party insiders have most frequently discussed the name of Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
As a result, under the existing constitutional provisions, the candidate nominated by the parliamentary majority party is expected to be elected.
Since the BNP holds a majority in the Jatiya Sangsad, political analysts believe that the party's nominated candidate is likely to become the next president.
In addition to the presidential election, the standing committee meeting may also discuss the country's recent political situation, particularly efforts by opposition parties to intensify political activities around the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising, as well as measures to further strengthen the party's organisational activities in light of recent clashes involving the National Citizen Party (NCP) in different parts of the country, according to the relevant sources.