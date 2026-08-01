BNP meeting today, presidential election may be the main agenda

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a meeting of its highest policymaking body, the national standing committee, on Saturday evening to discuss the party's nominee for the presidency, the current political situation, and various organisational matters. Multiple senior party sources said that the election of the next president is likely to be the principal agenda of the meeting.

According to party sources, the BNP's top leadership plans to complete the presidential election within August.

In this context, members of the standing committee are expected to discuss whom the party should nominate for the office.

However, after speaking with several standing committee leaders, it appears that they may leave the final decision on this highly important and sensitive state matter to the party's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman.