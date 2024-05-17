AL to take country towards prosperity defying conspiracies: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina on Friday vowed her party will take the country towards prosperity confronting all the conspiracies to give the people a beautiful and improved life.

"There are conspiracies every time (during elections) and we overcome that. We have to be cautious to continue the (winning) trend," she said.

She was addressing the leaders and activists of the AL, who came to her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka, to greet her on her Homecoming Day this morning.

The prime minister said she never thinks what she gets or will get in future rather to build a beautiful future of the countrymen.

"That is our target and we are working to implement it," she said.