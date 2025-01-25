32pc vacancy in health sector, high vacancy rate in Sylhet

There are total 33 categories of posts at the health ministry going down to the filed level. The total number of posts in these categories stands at 244,711. Of these, 166,834 posts are occupied while the remaining 77,877 posts are left vacant. Meaning, there are 32 per cent vacancy in the health sector.

Out of the eight divisions, Mymensingh has the lowest rate of vacancy in the country. There are total 15,976 posts in this division. Of them, 4,226 are left vacant with a vacancy rate of 26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sylhet division has the highest rate of vacancy in the country. There are total 14,536 vacant posts in this division with 5,827 of them left vacant. That means the vacancy rate in this division is 40 per cent.