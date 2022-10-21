Akbar Ali Khan an exception when integrity was progressively eroding in bureaucracy: Rehman Sobhan

Remembering noted economist and former caretaker government advisor Akbar Ali Khan, Sobhan also said Dr Khan stood firm and he had to pay the price for it periodically.

Professor Rounaq Jahan, Distinguished Fellow, CPD emphasised on the contribution Akbar Ali Khan made through his writing in the public sphere.

“From his writing, it becomes visible that he was an academic at heart. He believed in promoting reforms, and when he talked about reforms he was very objective about it. He wanted more discussion and debate on his work and writings, which say that he was a believer of public reasoning,” she said.