Focus on developing renewables to reduce dependence on costly fossil fuel: Speakers

It was addressed by special envoy to CVF Presidency and president of Bangladesh Energy Society Abul Kalam Azad, additional secretary and chairman of the SREDA Mohammad Alauddin, director general of Power Cell Mohammad Hossain, president of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association Dipal Chandra Barua, energy specialist Al Mudabbir Bin Anam and managing director of Jules Power Limited Noher L Khan.

Mollah Amjad Hossain, editor of the magazine, conducted the function.

The growing potential of renewable sources of energy (e.g. wind, solar) to power our world in the future has been met for the most part by a fossil fuel industry determined to hold on to its power and influence. Some, sensing the inevitable shift to come, have already moved to establish a foothold in the renewables sector - including Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest company purely by market value.

As more and more players engage themselves to work in renewables, the one great advantage that fossil fuels currently enjoy over new, up-and-coming, alternative sources is in terms of the cost. The fossil fuel industry’s well-oiled, mature processes are still able to supply energy at significantly lower costs per unit. Renewables’ costs have been coming down though for many years, and as the industry matures, further cost reductions are expected till parity is achieved in the foreseeable future.