Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investments: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has called for focusing on “future sustainability” while making investment as she placed a four-point proposal to save the planet from the adverse impact of climate change.

“To save the planet and to save us (from the adverse impact of climate change), we should focus on future sustainability while making investment,” she said in her first proposal.

The prime minister made the proposal while delivering a statement at a high-level event of a virtual biodiversity summit on the sidelines of the 75th UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday (Bangladesh time early Thursday morning).