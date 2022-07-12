Forex reserve falls below $40b after two years

Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh have slipped below $40 billion after September 2020, as the Bangladesh Bank (BB) cleared the import payments to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

The country settled import payments worth $1.99 billion with the ACU last week, that's why the reserves stood down to $39.80 billion on Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years, a high official of the central bank confirmed the information.

The ACU is an arrangement through participating countries like Bangladesh,