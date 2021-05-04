Former Qawmi Chhatra Oikko secretary held

Police on Monday evening arrested former secretary of Qawmi Chhatra Oikko Parishad Maulana Mohammad Belal Hossain Bin Sanaullah in connection to Hefazat e slam-instigated Brahmanbaria violence, reports UNB.

He was directly involved in the sabotage on 26-28 March, reads a Brahmanbaria Police press release.

He was a newly-appointed collector and teacher at Jamia Yunusia Madrasa, in Brahmanbaria.

A special team of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station conducted a raid on Monday evening and arrested him from in front of the madrasa.