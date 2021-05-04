Bangladesh

Brahmanbaria violence

Former Qawmi Chhatra Oikko secretary held

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police on Monday evening arrested former secretary of Qawmi Chhatra Oikko Parishad Maulana Mohammad Belal Hossain Bin Sanaullah in connection to Hefazat e slam-instigated Brahmanbaria violence, reports UNB.

He was directly involved in the sabotage on 26-28 March, reads a Brahmanbaria Police press release.

He was a newly-appointed collector and teacher at Jamia Yunusia Madrasa, in Brahmanbaria.

A special team of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station conducted a raid on Monday evening and arrested him from in front of the madrasa.

