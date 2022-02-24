Four European ambassadors visit Prothom Alo

Danish ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen and Swedish ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde observed that newspapers all over the world, including in the West, were going through critical times. There was a competition between the print and the online media. Newspaper circulation was falling and so was business in this industry. They asked how far this challenge had impacted the news industry in Bangladesh and how it was being handled.

In response, editor Matiur Rahman said that due to various circumstances, including the Covid-19 outbreak, circulation and revenue has dropped for the print newspaper. On the other hand, readers and revenue were increasing online.

He further said Prothom Alo saw a bright future ahead for online news media, though the importance of the print edition would remain. That is why Prothom Alo was making an extra effort to ensure a continued improvement in the print edition of the newspaper.