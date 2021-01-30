Four ships with over 1400 more Rohingya leave for Bhasan Char

Four ships carrying 1,464 Rohingya left Chattogram for Bhasan Char in Noakhali on Saturday as part of third phase of the government’s initiative to shift 100,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to the island.

The vessels departed Chattogram Boat Club around 9:30am and were set to arrive in the Bhasan Char around 1:00pm.

Earlier, on Friday, a total of 1,778 Rohingya were relocated to the island. Rohingya woman Sumayia Akter said, “Earlier we lived in shanties. Here we have concrete house. Hopefully, life will be better here.”

So far, 5,224 Rohingya have willingly shifted to the island that provides a much better living condition compared to the cramped camps in the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar.