Four villages inundated as dam collapses in Feni

Four villages in Fulgazi upazila have been flooded following the breakdown of a portion of Muhuri river dam due to heavy rains and downstream.

Vast areas of North Daulatpur, South Daulatpur, Ghaniyamora and Bairagpur of Fulgazi sadar union were flooded following the collapse of the embankment, said Ashrafur Nahar, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Fulgazi.

“We are observing the situation constantly,” she added.