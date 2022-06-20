Four villages inundated as dam collapses in Feni

Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Four villages inundated as dam collapses in FeniUNB

Four villages in Fulgazi upazila have been flooded following the breakdown of a portion of Muhuri river dam due to heavy rains and downstream.

Vast areas of North Daulatpur, South Daulatpur, Ghaniyamora and Bairagpur of Fulgazi sadar union were flooded following the collapse of the embankment, said Ashrafur Nahar, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Fulgazi.

“We are observing the situation constantly,” she added.

A vast area of cropland went underwater and many fish enclosures were washed away by floodwaters that also damaged many houses and roads in the area.

Zahir Uddin, executive engineer of Feni Water Development Board, said in the morning that the water in the Muhuri river was flowing below the danger level.

If it doesn't rain anymore, the water would recede quickly, he added.

The Water Development Board will take necessary measures after inspecting the damaged area, he said, adding that repair work will start as soon as the water recedes.

