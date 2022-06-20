Four villages inundated as dam collapses in Feni

A vast area of cropland went underwater and many fish enclosures were washed away by floodwaters that also damaged many houses and roads in the area.
Zahir Uddin, executive engineer of Feni Water Development Board, said in the morning that the water in the Muhuri river was flowing below the danger level.
If it doesn't rain anymore, the water would recede quickly, he added.
The Water Development Board will take necessary measures after inspecting the damaged area, he said, adding that repair work will start as soon as the water recedes.