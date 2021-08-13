Bangladesh

Fourth ferry hits Padma bridge pillar within a month

Staff Correspondent
Ferry Kakoli hit pillar no. 10 of Padma Bridge on 13 August 2021
Ferry Kakoli hit pillar no. 10 of Padma Bridge on 13 August 2021Collected

A ferry rammed into the under-construction Padma bridge on its way from Banglabazar of Madaripur to Shimulia of Munshiganj on Friday morning, which was the fourth such incident within a month.

The vessel, Kakoli, hit pillar no. 10 of the bridge.

Earlier, on 9 August, Ro Ro ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir hit the pillar no. 10 of the bridge on its way from Banglabazar ghat in Madaripur to Shimulia ghat in Louhajang of Munshiganj.

Before that, another Ro Ro ferry Shahjalal collided with pillar no. 17 on 23 July.

On 20 July, a ferry, Shah Makhdum, was damaged due to collision with a pillar of the bridge.

* More to follow ...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement