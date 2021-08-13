Fourth ferry hits Padma bridge pillar within a month

A ferry rammed into the under-construction Padma bridge on its way from Banglabazar of Madaripur to Shimulia of Munshiganj on Friday morning, which was the fourth such incident within a month.

The vessel, Kakoli, hit pillar no. 10 of the bridge.

Earlier, on 9 August, Ro Ro ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir hit the pillar no. 10 of the bridge on its way from Banglabazar ghat in Madaripur to Shimulia ghat in Louhajang of Munshiganj.

Before that, another Ro Ro ferry Shahjalal collided with pillar no. 17 on 23 July.

On 20 July, a ferry, Shah Makhdum, was damaged due to collision with a pillar of the bridge.

