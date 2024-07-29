Bullets from other side of border hit houses in Teknaf

Bullets fired from Myanmar have created panic among the people living along the bordering areas of Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar amid the intense conflict on the other side of the border.

Intense firings and explosions of mortar shells have taken place in the border area of Mongdu of Rakhine state since early Saturday.

At least 188 mortar shells exploded in the last 28 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.

Added to this were bullets fired from Myanmar hitting houses in several bordering villages, leaving the people in a state of fear. However, no causality was reported.