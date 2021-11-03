From a newspaper to the largest Bangla media house

This horizontal growth of Prothom Alo spread steadily. It began with the classic print media, that is, the newspaper. Then the launch of Prothoma Prokashon in 2009 opened the doors to the creative world of book publication. Prothoma books have so far won 22 awards, including four of the prestigious Bangla Academy awards.

However, the year 2009 was especially significant for Prothom Alo. It was that year that Prothom Alo entered the world of digital media with the launch of its news portal prothomcom.com. I will come that later.

That is not all. Outside of the publicity-packed world of outdoor media, Prothom Alo spread to all niches of mass media. But behind all this, Prothom Alo’s beliefs, values and ideological stance remained firmly entrenched. Perhaps this is because it was the love of the people that accompanied them on this steady journey of success.

In 2011 Protichinta, a quarterly journal on social and political issues, was launched. Next came along the monthly magazine for youth, Kishor Alo, in 2013. In no time at all it became the country’s top magazine for the young. More monthlies emerged. In 2016 Biggyan Chinta and in 2020 Chalti Ghotona were launched. Then there are the many other publications like the special Eid issue Barnil and more.

Outside the print media, in the broadcast media Chorki is the newest feather in Prothom Alo’s hat. It was launched this year as a digital portal for cinema and has already taken off on a promising start. The future beckons encouragingly.

Prothom Alo had entered the realm of broadcast media earlier. In 2007 Transcom Limited had begun the FM radio ABC Radio and later this was attached to Prothom Alo under the mother company Mediastar Limited.