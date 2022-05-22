From bands to bathrooms, Monsur's tale

‘Blue Hornet’ was once a hugely popular music band in Chattogram. Monsur Hasan was one of the main members of the band.

An energetic young man back then, he used to sing and write songs for the band. His songs were always on the lips of youngsters back then.

That same Monsur is now the caretaker of a public toilet in the port city. He shared his life story with Prothom Alo.