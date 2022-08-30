88 fishermen returns from India after six months

The BSF formally handed over the Bangladeshi fishermen along with two fishing trawlers to Neeldumur's Battalion 17 BGB's Riverine Border Guard Company at the middle of Kalindi River on the Bangladesh-India border, which is the jurisdiction of the Kaikhali BOP (border outpost) area on Monday evening.

It is to be noted that in the middle of February this year, due to thick fog, these 88 Bangladeshi fishermen inadvertently entered the Indian waters of the Bay of Bengal with the two fishing trawlers, and the Indian Coast Guard detained them and sent them to the Baruipur Central Correctional facility in Kolkata. Later, after all the legal processes, they returned to their homeland on Monday.