First month of interim govt at a glance 

Bangladesh formed the current interim government, with Dr Muhammad Yunus at its helm, on 8 August, more than three days after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government through a student-led mass uprising on 5 August.

With the chief adviser, the government now consists of a total of 21 advisers. Two coordinators of the student movement, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, also joined the government as advisers.

The government has already taken various measures in areas including human rights, economy, administration, police, and law and order. Here are the highlights from the first month.