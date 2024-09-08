First month of interim govt at a glance
Bangladesh formed the current interim government, with Dr Muhammad Yunus at its helm, on 8 August, more than three days after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government through a student-led mass uprising on 5 August.
With the chief adviser, the government now consists of a total of 21 advisers. Two coordinators of the student movement, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, also joined the government as advisers.
The government has already taken various measures in areas including human rights, economy, administration, police, and law and order. Here are the highlights from the first month.
Human rights
It was decided to withdraw the criminal cases filed to suppress the student movement from 1 July to 5 August. Steps were taken for withdrawal of false and harassing cases filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act as well as the Cyber Security Act.
The government decided to engage the United Nations to investigate deaths during the student movement, and formed a commission to dig into the incidents of forceful disappearance. Also, Bangladesh signed the UN convention on disappearances.
The interim government decided to establish a foundation to support the families of those who participated in the student-people uprising. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) pardoned all 57 Bangladeshis sentenced in connection with the protests in the Gulf island, following a request from the chief adviser.
Parliament, court, and election commission
President Md Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament on 6 August, while speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury stepped down from her position on 2 September. Chief justice Obaidul Hasan, along with five other Appellate Division justices, resigned on 10 August, and Syed Refaat Ahmed took charge as the chief justice on the same day.
Earlier, senior lawyer Asaduzzaman was appointed as attorney general on 8 August. The election commission, headed by chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, resigned on 5 September.
Politics
An executive order was issued to free BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on 6 August. The government canceled the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliated bodies on 28 August. It said on 5 September that the fascist parties and alliances would not be rehabilitated until their trials were completed.
Financial sector, anti-corruption activities
A new governor has been appointed in Bangladesh Bank. Some 10 banks and a financial institution, including nine owned by S Alam Group, got their board of directors reconstituted. Bank accounts of a significant number of former ministers, lawmakers, pro-Awami businessmen, police and army officers were freezed.
The dollar exchange rate was made increasingly market-based. The board of mobile financial service provider Nagad was dissolved, and an administrator was appointed there. Committees were formed to investigate irregularities and corruption in the share market by 12 companies, including BEXIMCO and Le Meridien.
The criminal investigation department (CID) is investigating allegations of money laundering against BEXIMCO Group, S Alam Group, and Chowdhury Nafiz Sarafat. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) started investigations into influential figures of the previous Awami government.
A committee was formed to draft a white paper on the current economic situation.
Admin and local government
All upazila parishad chairmen, zilla parishad chairmen, city corporation mayors, and municipal mayors were removed and replaced by administrators on 19 August. The government announced cancellation of all contractual appointments in various posts on 12 August. Later, some new contractual appointments were made.
On 1 September, it was decided that all government officials will disclose their properties in detail. Changes were made in top positions of the administration as well as the police force. Some 25 deputy commissioners were withdrawn, and some promotions were ordered in the positions of deputy secretary, joint secretary, and additional secretary.
Law and Order
Some 24 people, including former ministers, advisers, members of parliament, and police officers, were arrested in connection with the casualties during the mass uprising. A special operation began on 4 September to recover weapons.
Power and energy
The government decided that the price of power and gas will be fixed through public hearings, instead of executive order. A committee was formed to review contracts in the power and energy sectors, and no new contracts will be made under the The Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010.
Health sector
A committee was formed to assist the families of those injured and killed in the student movement. On 3 September, a gazette notification was issued to form a 12-member expert committee for significant reforms of the health system, improving the quality of medical services, and strengthening the structure.
Education sector
Academic activities resumed at schools. The education ministry issued instructions on curriculum on 1 September, reinstating science, humanities, and business grouping in secondary schools.
However, the stalemate in higher education continues. A new chairman was appointed at the UGC, while seven universities, including Dhaka University, got new vice chancellors. The education adviser urged all to refrain from forcing and harassing the teachers. On 20 August, the government canceled the suspended HSC examinations, in the face of a demonstration by students.
Environment
The initiative to build a technical center for the football federation in the reserved forest in Ramu has been cancelled. The government decided to prepare a complete list of rivers within two months. Also, it was decided to identify at least 64 rivers across 64 districts and evict illegal occupiers.
Sports
On 21 August, Nzjmul Hassan stepped down as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and former national team captain Faruk Ahmed took charge. Also, presidents of some other sports organizations were removed.
Executive orders, decisions
The advisory council on 29 August gave final approval to the draft of 'Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024', subject to vetting by the legislative and parliamentary affairs department. It revoked the special protection facility for Sheikh Hasina and other family members of Bangabandhu.
On 5 September, the government decided to turn the official residence of prime minister Ganabhaban, into a museum on the July mass uprising.