IMF sees Bangladesh growth rebounding to 4.7pc in FY26–27

Bangladesh’s economic growth is expected to rebound to 4.7 per cent in both FY26 and FY27 following a recent slowdown but the economy continues to face mounting macro-financial challenges, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The IMF’s assessment came after its Executive Board completed the Article IV Consultation for Bangladesh recently. The authorities have consented to the publication of the Staff Report prepared for the consultation, it said on Thursday.

According to the IMF, Bangladesh’s GDP growth slowed to 3.7 per cent in FY25 from 4.2 per cent in FY24 and 5.8 per cent in FY23, reflecting production disruptions during the popular uprising, a tighter policy mix, and sluggish private investment.