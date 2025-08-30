Political culture has to be changed

In his welcome remarks, Professor Mushtaq Khan, economist at SOAS University of London, said that the July Uprising, led by mass participation, brought about change in Bangladesh, and among the organisations created in its aftermath is DAIRA, the conference organiser.

He noted that one year after the uprising, many express frustration—some with political parties, some with the interim government’s achievements, some with law and order, others with the reform process, and some with the trial of perpetrators.

Yet Mushtaq Khan emphasised the achievements of 2024.

He said it’s true that there are frustrations but he wanted to stress Bangladesh’s enormous achievement in 2024. An uprising led by unarmed people toppled one of the most violent, repressive, bloodthirsty governments in the region. Bangladesh is a country that has repeatedly ousted autocratic regimes through new movements.

He added that the fascist state structures have not changed, which is a matter of concern and disappointment for many citizens and students. But he expressed optimism that Bangladesh’s politicians now understand that returning to the old political arrangement is impossible—people will not accept it. While the old power structures have not been dismantled, they cannot be sustained through mere reconfiguration. This is because such structures cannot ensure employment, health, or education. People will not compromise with their current demands.

Politics, he said, must become more open. It is not only about amending parts of the constitution, but about examining where parties get their funding, to whom they are accountable, and how power structures are built.