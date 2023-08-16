NID server temporarily down, will resume shortly

The Election Commission's (EC) National Identity Card (NID) server has been inaccessible since Wednesday morning. Sources from the Election Commission state that it has been temporarily closed for maintenance purposes and will resume shortly.

Muhammad Ashraf Hossain, the system manager of the NID wing at the Election Commission, informed Prothom Alo that the NID service is temporarily suspended for maintenance.

Maintenance work was conducted last night, and the service is expected to be reinstated once their tasks are completed.