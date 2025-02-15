Reform commission to seek change in laws discriminatory towards women
The reform commission will submit their report to the chief adviser at the end of this current month.
Women and human rights organisations have long been demanding a uniform family law through which women of all religions will have equal rights of inheritance, child custody, marriage and divorce.
Although the constitution talks about equality, inequality still persists in society. Even political parties haven't taken any step to remove this inequality. In order to eliminate these inequalities the women’s affairs reform commission is going to recommend changes to the constitution and to the laws.
Major recommendations are expected such as permitting women equal rights in property ownership, guardianship and custody of children, marriage and divorce alongside closing the scope for marrying off minor girls (below 18 years) through special provisions in case of child marriage, and extending maternity leave to six months, enjoyed by government official and employees, for the female workers as well.
Reportedly, the recommendation of the women’s reforms commission may advise more than 40 per cent or equal representation of women alongside suggesting 100 reserved seats for women in the national parliament in line with the recommendation of the constitution reform commission and holding direct elections in those seats.
The Representation of the People Order (RPO) had the goal of ensuring 33 per cent women representation in the committees formed on every level by political parties registered with the Election Commission by 2020. The parties had also promised to fulfill the condition while getting registered in 2008 but, they could not fulfill it within the stipulated time.
Now the RPO has been revised to meet that target by 2030. Reportedly, the recommendation of the women’s reforms commission may advise more than 40 per cent or equal representation of women alongside suggesting 100 reserved seats for women in the national parliament in line with the recommendation of the constitution reform commission and holding direct elections in those seats.
The members who are there on the women’s affairs reform commission have also carried out movement on this issue at different times. They say that they will try to ensure that the interim government makes at least some changes before leaving.
There will be some recommendations for the interim government and some recommendations for the future government. This commission is the result of the anti-discrimination movement. So, recommendations will be made to eliminate all forms of discrimination there are in women’s lives.Shirin Parveen Haque, Chief of the women’s affairs reform commission
Chief of the women’s affairs reform commission Shirin Parveen Haque told Prothom Alo, “We will seek to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women in the constitution, in the laws and in various programmes of the government. Towards that end, we will submit our recommendations to the chief advisor at the end of this month.”
“There will be some recommendations for the interim government and some recommendations for the future government. This commission is the result of the anti-discrimination movement. So, recommendations will be made to eliminate all forms of discrimination there are in women’s lives,” she added.
However, she did not want to give details about exactly what’s in the draft recommendations at the moment before finalising the recommendations. Shirin Parveen Haque said they have held 13 meetings with various stakeholders inside Dhaka and 7 meetings in different districts outside of Dhaka.
Before the formation of the women’s affairs reform commission, different organisations of women met with chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus on 20 August last year and made several recommendations there. Founding member of women’s organisation ‘Naripokkho’, Shirin Parveen Haque was at the leadership level in the discussion at that time.
When asked whether those recommendations made earlier would be included in the upcoming recommendation of the women’s affairs reform commission, Shirin Haque said, “They might be there.”
Reportedly, the heads of six reform commissions out of the ten formed by the interim government have already submitted their reports to the chief adviser. The women’s affairs reform commission is also looking into how women’s affairs have been placed in those reports.”