Reform commission to seek change in laws discriminatory towards women

Women and human rights organisations have long been demanding a uniform family law through which women of all religions will have equal rights of inheritance, child custody, marriage and divorce.

Although the constitution talks about equality, inequality still persists in society. Even political parties haven't taken any step to remove this inequality. In order to eliminate these inequalities the women’s affairs reform commission is going to recommend changes to the constitution and to the laws.

Major recommendations are expected such as permitting women equal rights in property ownership, guardianship and custody of children, marriage and divorce alongside closing the scope for marrying off minor girls (below 18 years) through special provisions in case of child marriage, and extending maternity leave to six months, enjoyed by government official and employees, for the female workers as well.