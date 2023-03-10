Women’s representation in parliament: Let there be direct voting

The IPU report highlighted the situation of 186 countries based on the rate of elected women MPs in parliaments. As per the report Bangladesh has been ranked 107th, second in South Asia, with 21 per cent women representatives. Nepal tops among the South Asian countries while the country globally ranked 54th. The country has 91 women MPs in the 275-member lower house (33 per cent) and 22 in 58-member (38 per cent) upper house of parliament. Pakistan is in the 3rd position in South Asia (globally 110th) while Bhutan is in the 4th spot. India ranks 140th globally and 5th in South Asia.

The leader in parliament, deputy leader, speaker, and leader of the opposition – all are women in Bangladesh. Though this is an unprecedented in terms of women representation in parliament, overall the number is less than one fourth. But the rate of women representation in Rwandan parliament’s upper house is 35 per cent and 61 per cent in upper house. Cuba tops the IPU report with 53 per cent women representatives in the country’s parliament while Nicaragua (52 per cent), Mexico (50 per cent), New Zealand (50 per cent) and the UAE (50 per cent) are in the second, third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.