23 injured in Dhaka New Super Market Fire

A total of 23 people, including nine firefighters, have been hospitalised after they fell sick in the fire at Dhaka New Super Market.
They are receiving treatment at the emergency ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The injured firefighters are Rasel, 22; Shanto, 24; Toufiq, 23; Rajon, 25; Milon, 26; Sajib, 25; Ariful, 26; Kamruzzaman, 25; and Sariful, 24.
The shopkeepers are Bayezid, 25; Hasan, 20; Rimon, 28; Kamal Hossain, 33; Firoz Alam, 30; Jisan, 18; Yasin, 24; Jibon, 25; Swapan, 23; Rifat, 23; and Jibon, 30.
Sergeant Arafat of Air Force, Sabuj of Bangladesh Ansar and Rickshaw puller Jakir Hossain are also among the injured.
Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said they all are being treated at the hospital’s emergency ward.
A fire broke out at the three-storey building of Dhaka New Super Market early Saturday.
Around 30 firefighting units, along with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and other law enforcement agencies, went to the spot and brought the fire under control after hours of frantic efforts.