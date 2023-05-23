Bangladeshis receive record 1.5m visas in 2022

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma said the question of visa often comes to fore when talking about the relationship between India and Bangladesh.

Businesspersons often talk about this but that does not mean they are not getting visas. However, the process has been ongoing for delivering visas more quickly and easily.

The capacity of the visa centre is being increased, the high commissioner said adding 1.5 million Indian visas were given to Bangladeshis, which is a world record.