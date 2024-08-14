Govt's message to India
Sheikh Hasina's statement from Delhi obstacle to friendly relations
Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's statement issued from Delhi is an impediment to friendly relations between two close door neighbours.
The Bangladesh interim government has given this message to the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka.
Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain disclosed this while replying to queries of journalists on Wednesday afternoon.
Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, makes a courtesy call to foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday afternoon.
The foreign adviser reiterated the interim government’s commitment to ensure peaceful coexistence of people of all faiths. He said the government is committed to ensure safety of all religious and ethnic groups and won’t tolerate any violence or intimidation against them.
Asked about the issue of the statement of the former prime minister mentioned in the ministry’s press release, foreign adviser Touhid Hossain told journalists, "I conveyed that message as it will not be helpful in developing the relations. I conveyed that message as it is the stance of the government."
As the journalists asked the adviser as to if the Indian envoy gave any reply, the adviser asked, "How can he give a reply about it? I think he cannot say anything about it. A high commissioner cannot give any reply. This decision can be made from the highest political level. He will convey the message."
The adviser also added that the former prime minister’s statements from India are not conducive.
"We want her not to do that (issue statement) sitting in India,’ he added.
About the border killing, the adviser said, ‘I told him that there are problems (in the border) which need to be solved so that people feel comfortable. This is such an issue that we can definitely solve if we want."