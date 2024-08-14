Sheikh Hasina's statement from Delhi obstacle to friendly relations

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's statement issued from Delhi is an impediment to friendly relations between two close door neighbours.

The Bangladesh interim government has given this message to the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka.

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain disclosed this while replying to queries of journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, makes a courtesy call to foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday afternoon.