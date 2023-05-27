Bangladesh, China show interest to regional connectivity under BRI

Bangladesh and China today discussed on contributing to the connectivity in this region under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while the two countries high officials gathered at 12th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Dhaka.

"Both sides also showed interest in contributing to the regional connectivity in South and South East Asia under the auspices of the Belt and Road Initiative of China," said a press release issued by Bangladesh's foreign ministry here.

Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and Chinese foreign affairs vice minister Sun Weidong led their respective sides at the FOC at the State Guest House 'Padma' in the capital.

Apart from various bilateral issues, the both sides also discussed other multilateral and regional issues including the Rohingya crisis.