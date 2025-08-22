List of July martyrs, injured: Govt to verify some names as questions raised over them

The government is once again verifying the list of martyrs and injured persons from the July mass uprising. The move comes amid criticism over the inclusion of some names in the gazette. To this end, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has already sent letters to all district commissioners (DCs).

According to policymakers, questions have been raised from various quarters about certain names included in the list of martyrs and injured. Names of people not directly involved in the movement reportedly made it into the gazette. Those names will now be removed, and a fresh gazette will be issued.

In January this year, the ministry gazetted 834 names as martyrs of the July uprising. On 30 June, another 10 names were added, bringing the official total to 844.

However, on 3 August, the ministry struck out eight names. Four of them had been mistakenly included twice, while the other four had not been directly involved in the July movement. After these corrections, the official number of martyrs stands at 836.

The initial list of the injured contained 12,043 names. In July, another 1,757 were added, bringing the total number of officially recognised injured to 13,800. But allegations have surfaced that some names belong to individuals who did not actually take part in the uprising.