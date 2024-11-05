24 became ministers, MPs with foreign ‘citizenship’

Salman F Rahman, an adviser to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a student-people uprising, secretly obtained Cypriot citizenship. Former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud holds a ‘resident card’ (permanent resident permit) in Belgium.

Former Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is a citizen of the UK. Two former state ministers, Nasrul Hamid and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, have valid permission (a ‘green card’) to stay in the United States.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has received specific information regarding the possession of dual citizenship (or resident cards and green cards, in some cases) by 24 individuals who served as ministers, advisers, and MPs in various terms of the previous Awami League government.

Acquiring foreign citizenship often requires several steps, and in some cases, obtaining a resident card or green card is the precursor to full citizenship.

After the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising on 5 August, the ACC launched an investigation into the acquisition of illegal wealth and money laundering by 180 influential individuals (as of 15 October).