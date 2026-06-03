PM congratulates Khalilur on his election as UNGA President

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday congratulated Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on his election as the President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“Many congratulations to our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khalilur Rahman, on his election as the President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly,” the premier wrote on his X handle (former Twitter) tonight.

This achievement reflects Bangladesh’s increasing contribution and credibility on the global stage, Tarique Rahman wrote.