PM congratulates Khalilur on his election as UNGA President
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday congratulated Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on his election as the President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
“Many congratulations to our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khalilur Rahman, on his election as the President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly,” the premier wrote on his X handle (former Twitter) tonight.
This achievement reflects Bangladesh’s increasing contribution and credibility on the global stage, Tarique Rahman wrote.
“We believe he (Foreign Minister) will proudly represent Bangladesh and forge connectivity, dialogue, and cooperation in addressing multilateral, shared challenges. We wish him every success in this new responsibility,” the Prime Minister said.
Earlier today, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was elected President of the 81st session of the UNGA, defeating a rival candidate from Cyprus in a vote held at the UN Headquarters in New York.
Khalilur secured the prestigious position at the election, marking a significant diplomatic achievement for Bangladesh on the global stage.
He won the election by defeating the candidate nominated by Cyprus for the presidency of the 81st session of the world body’s highest deliberative forum.
The election of a Bangladeshi diplomat to the top UNGA post reflects the international community’s confidence in Bangladesh’s constructive role in promoting multilateralism, sustainable development, peace and international cooperation.
The President of the UN General Assembly presides over the sessions of the 193-member assembly and plays a key role in guiding discussions on major global issues and priorities.