Dr. Yunus calls for new economic framework to tackle climate crisis

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the world needs a new economic framework in an effort to tackle the climate crisis and create a new civilisation that works for the earth and its people.

The chief adviser was speaking at a LDC high-level meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the COP29 in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku, according to a message received in Dhaka.

Leaders of five major climate-vulnerable least developed countries - Nepal, Malawi, Gambia, Liberia, and Bangladesh - joined the close-door meeting.

"We need a new economic framework that serves the planet and the people," Dr Yunus said, adding that he backs the UN-sponsored Summit for the Future to create an economic order for the world's young people.