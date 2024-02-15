US embassy files case against five Bangladeshis

The US embassy has filed a case against five Bangladeshis for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The US embassy official Michael Lee filed the case with Gulshan police station on Monday.

The accused are Mofizur Rahman, Ashraful Alam Bhuiyan, Mohammad Jaman, Bhasani and Mohammad Nur Alam.

Lee in the case statement said Mofizur and Ashraful went to the US embassy for visa interview on 11 February. At one stage of the interview, they confessed to having a link with a human trafficking gang.

They mainly work as middlemen. They submitted counterfeit documents to go to the US.