Tourism Industry: Only expenses rise, not services

Although a medium size living room in a hotel of Cox’s Bazar, the place of world’s longest sea beach, cost TK 800 daily three years ago, now the cost rises to TK 1500.

Similarly, the rent of a air conditioned room has risen to TK 2200 to 2500 from 1500.

Apart from the room rent, the price of food in restaurants, even the bus or air fare from and to Cox’s Bazar have also risen. For that reason the expenses of tourists have increased manifold but there is no improvement in terms of services.

Tourists gather only in five kilometres area of the 120-kilometre beach and even that area is dilapidated. There is no security setup in the remaining area for tourists. Tourists feel lack of security after sunset and the irregular service of electricity.

The situation is same in the second top destination of the domestic tourists, Sylhet. Despite the hike of prices of food, lodging and transport tourists face many hassles while traveling the beautiful places like Jaflong, Ratargul and Bisnakandi. There is no up to mark toilets for women and children. In most of the spots there are no good restaurants. And these places also have problems regarding the security of the tourists.