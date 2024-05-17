US not withdrawing sanctions against RAB: Vedant Patel

The newsperson asked, “After the meeting with the visiting Assistant Secretary Donald Lu, Bangladesh’s prime minister’s advisor told the reporters that White House and the State Departments are very much willing to remove the sanctions as US imposed sanction on RAB (Rapid Action Battalion), for the extreme violation of human rights and extrajudicial killing. So he said that the State Department and White House working to remove the sanctions, but …”

In response, Patel said, “Those claims are false. The US is not withdrawing sanctions against the RAB. Those claims are false.”

He also stated that sanctions were intended to change behaviour and promote accountability.