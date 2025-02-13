Touhid, Jaishankar likely to hold talks in Muscat

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to hold a bilateral talk with Indian External Affair Minister Dr S jaishankar on the sideline of Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat be held from 16-17 February.

“Honourable foreign adviser is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart in Muscat,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said at the weekly media briefing this afternoon.

In response to a question, the spokesperson said the agenda of the bilateral talks is yet to finalize.

Oman’s Foreign Minister and India's External Affairs Minister have invited Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser to participate in the conference, to be jointly organized by Indian and Oman’s foreign ministries.