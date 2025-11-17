Verdict delivered in case against Sheikh Hasina after 397 days
The first case against Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister ousted by the student–people's uprising, was filed at the International Crimes Tribunal on 17 October last year. The trial began following the framing of charges. In total, it took 397 days to reach the verdict.
Today, Monday, International Crimes Tribunal–1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death. Among the other two accused, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was also sentenced to death. Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received five years in prison.
Abdullah Al-Mamun was present in court at the time. Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are currently in India. Activities of their party, the Awami League, are now banned.
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August last year, the interim government reconstituted the International Crimes Tribunal to try crimes against humanity committed during the July movement.
Proceedings in the first case before the reconstituted tribunal started on 17 October last year. On that day, a miscellaneous case was filed against Sheikh Hasina and an arrest warrant was issued against her.
Initially, Sheikh Hasina was the sole accused in the case. On 16 March this year, former IGP Al-Mamun was also added as an accused.
After multiple extensions, the tribunal’s investigation agency submitted its report to the chief prosecutor’s office on 12 May this year.
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was first named as an accused in the investigation report on 12 May. From that day, the case included three accused: Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman and Al-Mamun.
On 1 June, the prosecution submitted formal charges against all three to the tribunal. This officially transformed the earlier miscellaneous case into a full-fledged case.
Subsequently, charges were formally framed on 10 July. On the same day, Al-Mamun applied to become an “approver” (state witness).
On 3 August, chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam delivered the opening statement in the case, marking the start of formal trial proceedings.
A total of five charges were brought against Sheikh Hasina and the two other accused. These included delivering inciting speeches ordering the elimination of demonstrators using lethal weapons; the shooting and killing of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur; the shooting and killing of six demonstrators in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka and the killing of six people by burning in Ashulia.
The first witness to testify was Khokon Chandra Barman, who was seriously injured during the July uprising. His testimony formally commenced the trial against the three accused.
A total of 54 witnesses, including Nahid Islam, convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), testified in the case. Testimony concluded on 8 October. Closing arguments began on 12 October and ended on 23 October.
Finally, on 13 November, the tribunal announced that the verdict would be delivered on 17 November. From the filing of the miscellaneous case to the delivery of the verdict, the entire process took 397 days.
State-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain represented the absconding Sheikh Hasina.
Tribunal prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim had earlier stated that if Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman are convicted, they cannot appeal because they are fugitives. To appeal, they must first surrender before the court.