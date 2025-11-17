Verdict delivered in case against Sheikh Hasina after 397 days

The first case against Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister ousted by the student–people's uprising, was filed at the International Crimes Tribunal on 17 October last year. The trial began following the framing of charges. In total, it took 397 days to reach the verdict.

Today, Monday, International Crimes Tribunal–1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death. Among the other two accused, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was also sentenced to death. Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received five years in prison.

Abdullah Al-Mamun was present in court at the time. Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are currently in India. Activities of their party, the Awami League, are now banned.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on 5 August last year, the interim government reconstituted the International Crimes Tribunal to try crimes against humanity committed during the July movement.