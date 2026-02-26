BNP opens door of plundering by removing Ahsan H Mansur: Nahid Islam

Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has said that the BNP government has opened the door to plundering in the financial sector by removing Ahsan H Mansur from the post of Governor of Bangladesh Bank.

He made the remark in a verified Facebook post at 12:50 am on Wednesday night.

In the post, Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), wrote, “From the outset of assuming office, Ahsan H Mansur achieved considerable success in restoring discipline to the financial sector. He implemented several reforms in the banking sector successfully. As a result, the financial sector began to recover to some extent.”