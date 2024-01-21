Covid cases are on the rise
New corona variant has been detected in the country. Advised to wear masks and to avoid crowd.
Though slow, he incidence of Covid is on the rise in Bangladesh. A new sub-variant of the corona virus has been detected here. Epidemiologists believe that the infection rate is moving somewhat upward because of the new sub-variant.
The number of Covid cases was low towards the beginning of last December. There weren’t more than nine on any of the first seven days of that month.
Meanwhile, there were over 10 cases every day during the first seven days of the current month January. And lastly, there were 22 infected yesterday, Friday. This information came from the coordinated control room of the directorate general of health services (DGHS).
Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), professor Tahmina Shirin told Prothom Alo yesterday, “The number of cases we are seeing is not the real picture.”
“People are getting tested for Covid-19 in lesser numbers and its remaining undetected. There are many people who are experiencing the symptoms but not getting the test done. We are noticing somewhat of an upward trend in the infection rate,” she added.
The reason for the infection rate going up in Bangladesh alike several other countries of the world is the new corona sub-variant named ‘JN.1’. This is a sub-variant of corona’s omicron variant.
World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that there are reasons to be concerned about the JN.1 sub-variant because it’s capable of spreading super-fast. However, it’s not showing any extreme symptoms and the mortality rate among the infected persons is comparatively low.
THO had also said that the regions or countries where it will be winter soon or it’s already winter, are at the risk of experiencing an increase of winter influenza as well as JN.1 infection.
IEDCR announced the detection of JN.1 variant in the country last Thursday. Testing the samples from six Covid patients, JN.1 has been detected in five of them. This sub-variant was detected from testing patients’ samples in Dhaka and another adjacent city.
Earlier on 2 January, JN.1 was discussed in a meeting of the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19. The committee advised IEDCR to strengthen monitoring and surveillance in the country apart from reviewing the global situation.
Besides, the committee also advised the government to keep hospitals ready and to take preparations for doing medical test of people coming from abroad.
About four years ago, the first Covid case was detected in the country on 8 March 2020. So far more than 16.3 million samples have been tested for Covid. Out of them, more than 2 million (2,046,711) samples tested positive.
Total 29,479 of the Covid positive patients have succumbed to it. Lastly, a woman aged between 41 to 50 years, died of corona in Dhaka on 14 January.
Fourth dose of the vaccine
World Health Organization (WHO) has advised people at risk to get the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine. Following them the national technical advisory committee has also given the same advice.
The directorate general of health services announced on 17 January that the people at risk will soon be provided the third and fourth shots of the vaccine.
The list of people at risk includes frontline health workers, people aged 60 or more, any adults suffering from chronic disease, people with low immunity and pregnant women.
Those who want to receive the third shot have to show their second dose vaccination certificate and those who want the fourth shot have to show their third dose vaccination certificate at the vaccination centre.
The directorate of health services has stated that the third and fourth shots of the Pfizer vaccine will initially be provided at eight centres in Dhaka. The list of centers includes Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Government Employees Hospital, and Sheikh Russell National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital.
Meanwhile, the directorate of health services is also making arrangements to vaccinate those who are at risk but have not taken even a single shot of vaccine yet. Initially, the vaccine will be provided only at capital's Mohakhali Covid Dedicated Hospital and Mahanagar General Hospital.
Secretary of the health services division, Md Jahangir Alam during a view exchange with journalists in the conference room of the directorate general of health services on 16 January said that the government is procuring 25 million (2.5 crore) vaccines from the Pfizer company through international vaccine alliance, Gavi. These shots will be provided from April.