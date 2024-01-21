Covid cases are on the rise

Though slow, he incidence of Covid is on the rise in Bangladesh. A new sub-variant of the corona virus has been detected here. Epidemiologists believe that the infection rate is moving somewhat upward because of the new sub-variant.

The number of Covid cases was low towards the beginning of last December. There weren’t more than nine on any of the first seven days of that month.

Meanwhile, there were over 10 cases every day during the first seven days of the current month January. And lastly, there were 22 infected yesterday, Friday. This information came from the coordinated control room of the directorate general of health services (DGHS).

Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), professor Tahmina Shirin told Prothom Alo yesterday, “The number of cases we are seeing is not the real picture.”

“People are getting tested for Covid-19 in lesser numbers and its remaining undetected. There are many people who are experiencing the symptoms but not getting the test done. We are noticing somewhat of an upward trend in the infection rate,” she added.