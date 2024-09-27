Gas line unused as installed on ‘political’ consideration 

GTCL began its operation on 4 December, 1993, with a gas transmission line of 544 km. It grew to 2,167 km by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The company posted a profit of Tk 740 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but plunged to a loss of Tk 2.17 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, its gas transmission volume decreased by 11 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal year, forcing it to incur a loss of Tk 12.12 billion.

Rukhsana Nazma Ishaq, managing director of the GTCL, noted in the annual report for FY23 that the interest costs are going up due to capitalization of projects. On the flip side, high depreciation and inclusion of system losses are pulling up the amount of total losses.

Two transmission lines – one from Hatikumrul to Bheramara, while the other from Bheramara to Khulna – were installed at a cost of Tk 15 billion, to supply gas to the south-west region. Later, the Sundarban Gas Company constructed more distribution pipelines to deliver gas to consumers.

Without any surety on the gas supply, the authorities are now constructing – work is now at the final stage – an 800 MW gas-powered power plant in Khulna.