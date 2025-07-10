Bangladesh sees 2,500 incidents of communal violence in 330 days

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (Bangladesh Buddhist Christian Unity Council) has reported a total of 2,442 incidents of violence against religious and ethnic minorities across the country between 4 August 2024 and 30 June this year, a span of 330 days.

This was revealed by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council at a press conference held at the Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka today, Thursday.

The council stated, the acts of violence include murders, violence against women, rape and gang rape, attacks on places of worship, arrests over allegations of blasphemy, forced occupation of homes and businesses, assaults on indigenous communities, forced resignations, and so on.