Attempt to pass of stampede deaths in India as violence against minority in Bangladesh

A video claiming that several Hindu women and children have been raped and then killed in Bangladesh is being circulated on the internet.

Fact checking website Rumor Scanner has confirmed that the video is not from Bangladesh, rather it’s an incident of stampede deaths at a religious festival in India.

Rumor Scanner stated this in a report today, Friday. The report stated that the video has been played more than 500,000 (5 lakh) times on social media X (former Twitter).