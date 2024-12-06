Rumor Scanner's fact check
Attempt to pass of stampede deaths in India as violence against minority in Bangladesh
A video claiming that several Hindu women and children have been raped and then killed in Bangladesh is being circulated on the internet.
Fact checking website Rumor Scanner has confirmed that the video is not from Bangladesh, rather it’s an incident of stampede deaths at a religious festival in India.
Rumor Scanner stated this in a report today, Friday. The report stated that the video has been played more than 500,000 (5 lakh) times on social media X (former Twitter).
Many media outlets and many social media users in India have been spreading various fake news, disinformation and rumors regarding various incidents in Bangladesh recently.
Meanwhile, there has been this attempt to pass off a video from an incident in India as an incident of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.
The investigation carried out by Rumor Scanner showed that the circulated video is from the incident of more than a hundred women and children being killed in a stampede at a religious festival in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in last July.
The investigation found out a video published on a YouTube channel named Abhinandan Kumar on last 3 July. The footage from that video resembles the footage of the video in concern.
After translating the caption on that video written in Hindi it was learnt that the caption read 122 people have been killed in a stampede while going to Hathras festival in Uttar Pradesh and most of them were women and children.
Further investigation found out another video circulated from an Instagram account named Chandrashekhar on last 5 July. That video also resembles the video in question. Observing the account it was found out that the account belongs to an Indian user.
Later on during the investigation it was learnt from a report published on the website of Indian media outlet, India Today on 5 July that at least 123 people were trampled to death at Hathras festival in Fulrai village of Uttar Pradesh on 2 July. Almost all of them were women and children.
Indian media outlets News18 and Hindustan Times also published reports with the same information at the time.
Rumor Scanner says that the video of women and children being killed in a stampede in India is being circulated claimed to be video of Hindu women and children being raped and then murdered in Bangladesh, which is completely false.