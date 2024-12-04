'Viral' photo of trampling on Indian flag was AI-generated: Rumour Scanner

Fact checking or information verifying agency Rumour Scanner has said the viral photo which showed a man wearing a punjabi and a cap and carrying a Bangladeshi flag while trampling on an Indian flag was AI-generated.

Several Indian news media and social media users have been spreading misinformation, fake information and rumours regarding the incidents in Bangladesh since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. As part of this, now they spread an AI-generated image on social media.

The Rumour Scanner published a report on the viral photo on Wednesday. It says the Rumour Scanner has found the photo to be a fake one during investigation. The photo of a man trampling on an Indian flag while carrying a Bangladeshi flag was created using artificial intelligence (AI).